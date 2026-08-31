Congress MLA charge puts KRIDL commission allegation under lens

Bengaluru: Allegations of a seven per cent commission being collected from contractors in the name of ministers in the Mangaluru division of Karnataka Rural Infrastructure Development Limited (KRIDL) have sparked a political controversy, with Opposition leader R Ashoka demanding an independent investigation.

The issue came to light after Puttur Congress MLA Ashok Kumar Rai reportedly complained to Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, alleging that contractors were being pressured to pay a percentage of the value of works in the name of the department and district in-charge ministers.

Ashoka seized on the complaint to target the Congress government, pointing out that the allegation had originated from within the ruling party.

One tap — then press “Add” on Google

According to Ashoka, the government cannot dismiss the matter as an Opposition-sponsored allegation when one of its own legislators has raised concerns and brought them directly to the Chief Minister’s attention.

He demanded that officials allegedly involved in collecting the commission be identified and suspended pending an inquiry. He further called for criminal proceedings if the allegations are found to be true.

Ashoka also sought an impartial investigation into whether the names of ministers were being misused to collect money from contractors.

He alleged that a commission-driven system could have serious consequences for public infrastructure. Contractors facing demands for illegal payments could potentially reduce spending on construction and maintenance to compensate for the alleged financial burden, ultimately affecting the quality of public works.

The Opposition leader questioned the silence of the government and sought a clear explanation from the Chief Minister.

The controversy has also placed the functioning of KRIDL under scrutiny, particularly the process through which government-funded infrastructure works are awarded and implemented.

The allegations, however, remain unproven, and any responsibility of ministers or officials will have to be established through a formal investigation.