Congress MLA donates Rs 2 cr to farmers amid urea shortage in Telangana

Hyderabad: Ruling Congress MLA Bathula Laxma Reddy on Thursday handed over a cheque for Rs two crore to Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for pro-farmer initiatives in his assembly constituency.

Laxma Reddy, MLA from Miryalguda in Nalgonda district, urged the Chief Minister to utilise the donation to provide one free bag of urea to one lakh farmers.

The MLA had planned a reception at Miryalguda for his son’s marriage, but instead decided to donate the money to support the farmers, an official release said here.

Also Read Urea shortage in Telangana leaves farmers fuming during Kharif

Laxma Reddy was accompanied by his son and daughter-in-law, and other family members during the meeting.

Revanth Reddy praised the family members for their generous donation.