Congress MLA donates Rs 2 cr to farmers amid urea shortage in Telangana

The MLA had planned a reception at Miryalguda for his son's marriage, but instead decided to donate the money to support the farmers, an official release said here.

Published: 18th September 2025 3:26 pm IST
Miryalguda MLA B Laxma Reddy and family meet CM Revanth in Hyderabad
B Laxma Reddy and family hand over a cheque to Telangana CM

Hyderabad: Ruling Congress MLA Bathula Laxma Reddy on Thursday handed over a cheque for Rs two crore to Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for pro-farmer initiatives in his assembly constituency.

Laxma Reddy, MLA from Miryalguda in Nalgonda district, urged the Chief Minister to utilise the donation to provide one free bag of urea to one lakh farmers.

Laxma Reddy was accompanied by his son and daughter-in-law, and other family members during the meeting.

Revanth Reddy praised the family members for their generous donation.

