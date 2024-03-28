Congress MLA in MP booked for ‘chop off hands’ remark

Jhabua: A case has been registered against Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA Veer Singh Bhuria for the “chop off hands” remarks that he allegedly made while campaigning for his party candidate for the Ratlam-Jhabua Lok Sabha seat, an official said on Thursday.

The legislator, who represents the Thandla assembly seat, was captured on video purportedly asking his supporters to “chop off” the hands of those who talk about dividing votes during the Lok Sabha polls in the state’s Jhabua district.

The comments triggered allegations of violation of the model code of conduct by the MLA.

The official said an FIR was registered against Bhuria on Wednesday under section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code on a complaint by Meghnagar tehsildar Bijendra Katare.

The legislator also allegedly termed the Bhilala community “chor and daku” (thieves and dacoits) while targeting Anita Chouhan, the BJP candidate from the Ratlam-Jhabua Lok Sabha constituency.

He made the alleged comments on Tuesday at Madrani village, about 25 km from Jhabua, while campaigning for Congress nominee for the Ratlam-Jhabua seat Kantilal Bhuria.

“If someone talks about……cutting votes and JAYS (Jai Adivasi Yuva Shakti Sangathan), then chop off their hands, don’t spare them. Treat them in such a manner, only then they will recognise you,” he had said.

JAYS is a tribal organisation which has pockets of influence in tribal-dominated areas of Western MP.

Reacting to his controversial remarks that have gone viral on social media, Anita Chouhan’s husband and Madhya Pradesh Forest Minister Nagar Singh Chouhan had said he would also file a complaint before the Election Commission.

After his alleged remarks created a row, Bhuria had said that he respects all communities but refused to answer a query on the “chop off hands” remark.

The Ratlam Jhabua constituency is reserved for scheduled tribe candidates.