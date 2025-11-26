Congress MLA’s ‘kin’ attack RTC driver, conductor in Telangana

Hyderabad: Two drunk people who claimed to be nephews of a Congress MLA attacked a Telangana Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) driver and conductor in Warangal district on Tuesday, November 25.

The accused claimed that Narasampet MLA Donthi Madhav Reddy is their uncle. The incident occurred in the Hyderabad–Mahabubabad bus, the accused boarded the bus in Warangal. “Hey, Donthi Madhav Reddy, the Narsampet MLA is my uncle, why are you asking me to get down?” one of the accused is heard saying in the video.

Also Read Telangana man apologises for making reel on police vehicles in Narayanpet

The incident occurred when the bus stopped at Narsampet for the two accused to get down. They began abusing and hitting the driver after the conductor woke them up.

Two drunk people who claimed to be nephews of a Congress MLA attacked a Telangana Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) driver and conductor in Telangana's Warangal district on Tuesday, November 25.



The accused claimed that Narasampet MLA Donthi Madhav Reddy is their uncle. The… pic.twitter.com/4KT7NgXbcI — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) November 26, 2025

The accused is also seen hitting the driver, while asking him to stop the bus. The bus conductor is seen standing behind the driver, asking the accused not to hit him.