Telangana man apologises for making reel on police vehicles in Narayanpet

Hyderabad: A man who used police vehicles for making reels in Telangana’s Narayanpet, issued an apology on Tuesday, November 25.

The man identified as D Ashok said, “I was at the Utkoor police station and climbed onto a police vehicle. I asked my friend to shoot a video. I uploaded the video along with a song on WhatsApp. The video was gradually shared on various groups on social media as it went viral. I apologise for doing this. I appeal to the people that using police vehicles for social media content is wrong.”

Speaking to Siasat.com, Utkoor sub-inspector Ramesh said, “The incident occurred three months ago, and the videos are going viral now. The inquiry is underway. We had given a warning to Ashok and he has issued an apology.”

A man who used police vehicles for making reels in Telangana's Narayanpet, issued an apology on Tuesday, November 25.



The man identified as D Ashok said, "I was at the Utkoor police station and climbed onto a police vehicle. I asked my friend to shoot a video. I uploaded the… pic.twitter.com/m4KeeJ91ft — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) November 26, 2025

The incident occurred on November 24, when Ashok was at the Utkoor police station for some work. Upon noticing the video, Utkoor police said it would take appropriate action against the accused.

Previous incident

In April this year, the grandson of a sub-inspector was booked for using police patrol vehicle to shoot a reel in Nagarkurnool district. The video, reportedly shot in Egalapenta in Amrabad mandal, shows the vehicle being driven by a few youngsters.

A circle inspector (CI) has lodged a complaint about the incident to the higher authorities. Disciplinary action action was taken against the sub inspector.