Video: Nagarkurnool sub inspector’s grandson misuses police vehicle for reel

Nagarkurnool police car being used to create a reel.
Hyderabad: A complaint has been filed against the illegal use of a police vehicle to make reels after a video from Nagarkurnool surfaced on social media on Wednesday, April 9.

The video, reportedly shot in Egalapenta in Amrabad mandal, shows the vehicle being driven by a few youngsters. According to the reports, these men are believed to be relatives of a police officer.

A circle inspector (CI) has lodged a complaint about the incident to the higher authorities, and an investigation is currently underway. The video has sparked outrage among the public. Speaking to Siasat.com, Nagarkurnool superintendent of police, Vaibhav Gaikwad said, “The reports circulating regarding the vehicle theft are false. The vehicle was used by the grandson of a sub-inspector (SI).”

He further said that this is a matter of a government vehicle being misused by a police official’s family. Disciplinary action will be taken against the SI, however, no case has been registered in the matter.

