Congress MLC candidate cites leadership gap in Karimnagar, claims 'moral victory'

Narender Reddy said Congress lagged behind in Vemulawada and Sircilla Assembly constituencies.

6th March 2025 10:01 pm IST
Congress MLC candidate for Medak-Karimnagar-Nizamabad-Adilabad Graduates' MLC election claims his moral victory in the defeat.

Hyderabad: Congress MLC candidate for Medak-Karimnagar-Nizamabad-Adilabad Graduates’ Constituency V Narender Reddy has stated that though he technically lost the election, the moral victory was his as all the graduates stood by him and voted for him.

Addressing the media in Karimnagar on Thursday, March 6, he expressed his concern on how BJP candidate C Anji Reddy was declared the winner, though 50 percent votes were not polled in his favour.

He expressed his regret that 11 percent of the valid votes, or 28,686 votes, were the reason for his defeat.

Claiming that there was a leadership deficit in the Karimnagar Congress party, which he said was clearly visible in the MLC elections. He added that he would do his part to cleanse the party.

The Congress leader also claimed that the party lagged in Vemulawada and Sircilla Assembly constituencies.

He assured that, along with party leaders, he would begin working on implementing the promises made to graduates across 42 constituencies before the MLC election. If necessary, he said he would bring these issues to the attention of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to find solutions.

He acknowledged that the defeat had placed greater responsibility on him and vowed to work more actively as a Congress supporter in the coming days, fulfilling any role assigned by the high command.

He expressed gratitude to Congress cadres, the Alphores family, leaders of various caste associations, CPI, CPM, and TJS for their hard work and support during the Graduates’ MLC elections.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Updated: 6th March 2025 10:01 pm IST

