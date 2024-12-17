Congress MPs show solidarity with Bangladeshi minorities wearing handbags

Congress MPs show solidarity with Bangladeshi minorities wearing handbags
Priyanka Gandhi wears bag in solidarity with Bangladeshi minorities

New Delhi: Several Congress MPs, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, staged a protest in Parliament premises on Tuesday, demanding justice for Hindus and Christians facing atrocities in Bangladesh.

The MPs protested with handbags which had ‘Stand with minorities of Bangladesh’ written on it. They raised slogans urging the government to ensure justice for minorities in Bangladesh.

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi was seen carrying a cream-coloured handbag to Parliament on which it was written “Bangladesh ke Hindu aur Isaiyon ke saath khade ho” (stand with the Hindus and Christians of Bangladesh).

This comes a day after she expressed solidarity with the people of Palestine, carrying a handbag with ‘Palestine’ emblazoned on it.

Several Congress MPs led by Priyanka Gandhi had staged a protest in Parliament premises on Monday also, demanding justice for Hindus and Christians facing atrocities in Bangladesh.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha during the Zero Hour on Monday, Priyanka Gandhi had sought the government’s support for those who are in pain because of the attacks in Bangladesh.

“The government should raise the issue of atrocities against minorities, both Hindus and Christians, in Bangladesh. It should discuss this with the Bangladesh government and support those who are in pain,” she had said.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Updated: 17th December 2024 12:16 pm IST

