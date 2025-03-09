Congress names 3 candidates for Telangana MLC elections, CPI gets 1

Hyderabad: The Congress high command on Sunday, March 10, declared three candidates – Addanki Dayakar, Kethavath Shankar Naik and actor-turned-politician Vijayashanti – to contest the Telangana biennial Member of Legislative Council (MLC) elections under the MLAs quota.

The party also allocated one seat to its alliance, the Communist Party of India (CPI), fulfilling its 2023 Assembly poll promise. The announcements were made by All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary K C Venugopal.

Vijayashanthi’s name as a candidate has left many surprised. The senior leader was hardly actively involved in any party programmes and was low key since the last few months.

Former Indian cricket captain Mohd Azharuddin and Nampally MLA contested candidate Feroz Khan were also considered among the probables from minorities’ quota.

However, the Congress high command did not field any candidate from the minority community, though there was a demand to accommodate one leader in the cabinet or offer an MLC seat.

The nomination deadline is set for March 10.