Congress names ex-Union Minister Kantilal Bhuria as campaign committee chair for MP

New Delhi: The Congres on Tuesday named former Union Minister Kantilal Bhuria as chairman of the party’s campaign committee for Madhya Pradesh, with former Chief Ministers Kamal Nath and Digvijay Singh as its members.

In an official communication, Congress General Secretary (Organisation) K.C. Venugopal said: “Congress President (Mallikarjun Kharge) has approved the proposal for the constitution of the campaign committee for ensuing Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh with immediate effect.”

The other members of the committee are Govind Singh, Suresh Pachauri, Arun Yadav, Ajay Singh Rahul, Vivek Tankha, Rajmani Patel, Nakul Nath, Sajjan Singh Verma, N.P. Prajapati, K.P. Singh Kakkajoo, Lakshman Singh, Bala Bacchan, Tarun Bhanot, Omkar Singh Markam, Vijaylaxmi Sadho, Rajendra Singh, Hina Kaware, Lakhan Singh Yadav, Sukhdeo Panse, Jitu Patwari, Kamleshwar Patel, Surendra Singh Honey Baghel, Ramniwas Rawat, Surendra Chaudhary, Arif Masood, Mahendra Joshi, Shobha Ojha, Ashok Singh and Rajiv Singh.

The party has also named state heads of all frontal organisations and state chairpersons of the SC, ST, OBC and Minority Departments as its members.

The development comes a day after the Congress appointed party general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala as senior election observer and Chandrakant Handore as observer for Madhya Pradesh, where Assembly elections are due later this year.

The Congress is looking to come back to power in the state after it fell out of power due to rebellion by former party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia and his 22 MLAs switching to the BJP.

Like Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh, the Congress has already kicked off its poll campaign in the state and also announced five guarantees to the people of the state.