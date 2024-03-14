Congress not getting candidates for LS polls: Karnataka ex-CM Bommai

Bengaluru: Former Chief Minister and BJP MP candidate from Haveri Basavaraj Bommai claimed on Thursday that due to fear of defeat, the Congress in Karnataka was not able to find candidates and its ministers were also not willing to contest polls.

Bommai made this remark amid claims by Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar that “some BJP leaders were in touch with him”.

The former CM said that the Congress was in a bad state. “The experienced and new faces are being given preference by the BJP. This kind of decision could only be taken by the BJP. In Congress the situation is not similar. Even the ministers are fearing defeat. It is the habit of DyCM D.K. Shivakumar to claim that those who did not get tickets in BJP are in his touch. The Congress leaders are not finding candidates for contesting,” Bommai stated.

He was speaking to reporters after meeting former CM B.S. Yediyurappa at his residence here.

Bommai said the party high command had made a decision for him to contest. “Yediyurappa has blessed me always and I have taken his blessings now. He has promised to campaign for me,” he stated.

“This time the selection of candidates has been made in a novel manner. Dr. C.N. Manjunath has made a difference to lakhs of people in the health sector. The party has given a message that it honours the good work. By giving the ticket to Maharaja Yaduveer Wadiyar, the party has passed on the good message in south Karnataka,” Bommai explained.