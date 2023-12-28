‘Congress objective is public welfare’, says Kharge on party foundation day

New Delhi: Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday hoisted the party flag at the party headquarters on its 139 foundation day, and said the objective of the Indian National Congress is public welfare.

The foundation day celebration saw the presence of Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Member of Parliament Rajeev Shukla, General Secretary K.C. Venugopal and other members.

“The objective of the Indian National Congress is public welfare and there is progress for the people of India. We believe in an India based on parliamentary democracy in which there is equality, opportunities for all without any discrimination and political, economic and social rights enshrined in the Constitution are followed,” Kharge wrote on X.

भारतीय राष्ट्रीय कांग्रेस का उद्देश्य जन-कल्याण और

भारत के लोगों की उन्नति है।



हम संसदीय लोकतंत्र पर आधारित ऐसे भारत में विश्वास रखते हैं जिसमें समानता हो, बिना किसी भेदभाव के सभी के लिए अवसर हो और संविधान में रचे-बसे राजनीतिक, आर्थिक और सामाजिक अधिकारों का पालन हो।



हमें…

“We are proud that for the last 139 years we have been struggling with full honesty to build such an India. My heartiest greetings to every Indian on the occasion of Congress Foundation Day. Jai Hind, Jai Congress,” he further said in the tweet.

Extending greetings to party members, Rahul Gandhi also took to X and wrote: “Truth and non-violence are the foundation of whose pillars are love, brotherhood, respect and equality and patriotism is the roof. I am proud that I am a part of such an organisation, proud that I am a part of the Congress.Hearty greetings to all the leaders, officials, supporters and my dear Babbar Sher and Sherni workers on the Congress Foundation Day.”

“During the independence movement, Mahatma Gandhi had started ‘Tilak Swaraj Fund’ to conduct the activities of the Indian National Congress. Its objective was to raise money for the non-cooperation movement so that ‘Swaraj’ could be established,” Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet.

“Today, after almost a 100 years, Congress has started the ‘Donate for Desh’ campaign so that democracy can be saved, a strong opposition can be formed against the dictatorial government working for a few billionaires and the Constitution can be saved,” she said.