Congress objects to Alampur BRS candidate Vijayudu’s nomination

Hyderabad: The Telangana Congress has objected to the nomination of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) candidate Vijayudu from Alampur constituency.

In a letter to the state’s chief election officer Vikas Raj on Monday, November 13, the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee asked the election commission to reverify Vijayudu’s candidature.

The letter stated that Vijayudu, who works as a field assistant in Pullur village of Jogulamba Gadwal district, was nominated as a BRS candidate for the Alampur constituency for the upcoming Assembly elections.

Also Read https://www.siasat.com/telangana-polls-tula-uma-quits-bjp-after-vemulawada-blow-2862994/

“There is no information with regard to his resignation to the mentioned post and there is no record of his acceptance of his resignation by the concerned authority,” the Congress letter said adding it requested the Returning Officer (RO) to dismiss Vijayudu’s nomination paper.

“Suddenly, one phone call came to the RO from an unknown person and the officer immediately accepted the nomination papers of the BRS candidate,” Congress alleged.

Congress urged the election officer to take cognizance of the matter and put Vijayudu’s nomination paper in abeyance till clearance from the chief election officer’s office.

Returning officers will scrutinise all the nominations on November 13 with the withdrawal deadline set for November 15.