Telangana polls: Tula Uma quits BJP after Vemulawada blow

Telangana: Tula Uma resigns from BJP after losing Vemlawada seat

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Karimnagar former ZP chairperson Tula Uma resigned from the party on Monday, November 13, two days after she was replaced as the party’s candidate for the Vemulawada Assembly seat.

BJP had earlier allotted the Vemulawada Assembly constituency ticket to Tula Uma but changed their decision at the last minute and issued a B-form to Ch Vikas Rao.

Current BJP Vemulawada candidate, Vikas is the son of a senior leader and former Maharashtra governor and Union minister, Vidyasagar Rao.

Dismayed over the BJP’s decision of her replacement, Uma burst into tears while speaking to the media on Saturday.

As per reports, Tula Uma is likely to join the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). Meanwhile, the Congress’s Vemulawada candidate Aadi Srinivas has also approached Uma and requested her to support his candidature for the upcoming elections.

A follower of senior BJP leader Eatala Rajender, Tula Uma joined the BJP along with Rajender after quitting the BRS. She had earlier worked as Karimangar Zilla Parishad Chairperson and was an aspirant for the Vemulawada ticket as she had been working in the constituency for the past few years.

Telangana is scheduled to go for polling on November 30 while the counting of votes is due on December 3.

