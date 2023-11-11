Telangana polls: BJP’s Vikas Rao replaces Tula Uma in Vemulawada

Hyderabad: In a surprising turn of events, the Vemulawada BJP ticket which was earlier given to Tula Uma was allotted to Ch Vikas Rao.

The BJP candidate is the BJP strongman and former Maharashtra governor and Union minister, Vidyasagar Rao’s son .

Subsequently, Vikas was issued a B-form, following which Uma burst into tears while speaking to the media, as she was replaced by the party in a last minute decision.

Initially, the BJP kept the Vemulwada ticket issue pending and later accorded it to Tula Uma in its fourth list. After the announcement, supporters of Vikas staged a protest at the BJP office where one among them even tried to self-immolate himself.

However, they ended up giving the B-form to Vikas and not to Uma who had already filed three sets of nominations on Thursday, November, 9 and Friday, November 10, which marked the final day for filing nominations.

A follower of senior BJP leader Eatala Rajender, Tula Uma joined the BJP along with Rajender. She had earlier worked as Karimangar Zilla Parishad Chairperson and was an aspirant for the Vemulawada ticket as she had been working in the constituency for the past few years.

On the other hand, Vikas, who hails from the Velma caste, was expecting a party ticket after having joined the party, with his wife, in August and rigorously campaigning from Vemulawada.

A doctor by profession, Vikas has organizing medical camps in the last few years besides donating ambulances to government hospitals.

The BJP initially denied a ticket to Vikas Rao and allocated it to Uma. However, they changed their decision at the last minute.