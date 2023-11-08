Video: Supporter of Vemulawada BJP ticket aspirant attempts self-immolation

Hyderabad: After the BJP strongman and former Maharashtra governor and Union minister, Vidyasagar Rao’s son Ch Vikas Rao was denied the Vemulawada Assembly segment ticket, his supporters staged a protest at the BJP office on Tuesday, November 7.

While demanding the party leadership give their leader the ticket within three days, a supporter attempted to self-immolate by pouring petrol on himself. However, other BJP workers and cops foiled his attempt.

The party allotted the Vemulawada ticket to former Karimnagar Zilla Parishad Chairperson Tula Uma, who joined the BJP after quitting BRS alongside Eatala Rajender in 2021.

The protesters claimed that the ex-Union minister’s son Vikas Rao was working hard in the Vemulawada division and was expecting a ticket from the constituency. However, he was overlooked.

Vikas, who hails from the Velma caste, was expecting a party ticket after having joined the party, with his wife, in August and rigorously campaigning in the Assembly segment. However, he was denied a ticket in a last-minute decision.

The couple, Vikas and Deepa are medical practitioners, well known for their work in the Vemulawada region of Rajanna-Sircilla.

Vikas Rao has taken inspiration and closely observed the works of party leaders like former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, former deputy PM L.K. Advani, senior minister Murali Manohar Joshi and former presidents Bangaru Laxma, Bandaru Dattatreya. He has also been associated with the Sangh Parivaar since childhood.

