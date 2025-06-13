Congress only party committed to empowering minorities: TPCC leaders

Hyderabad: Minority leaders of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) on Thursday said that the Congress party is the only political force truly committed to protecting the rights and ensuring the empowerment of minorities in the state.

Addressing the media at Gandhi Bhavan, newly appointed TPCC Vice Presidents and General Secretaries praised the inclusive approach of the Congress-led government and its focus on welfare programs aimed at uplifting underprivileged communities.

The press interaction was organised by TPCC spokesperson Syed Nizamuddin, who introduced the new Muslim office bearers of the party. Among those present were TPCC Vice Presidents Nawab Mujahed Alam Khan and Afser Yousuf Zai, along with General Secretaries Mohammed Abdul Faheem, Mohammed Asaduddin, Rahmath Hussain, and Mohammed Sabir Ali.

Nizamuddin said that the Congress party has always stood by the minorities and worked for inclusive growth. “Our party doesn’t just make promises but it delivers through policies, budgets, and representation,” he said.

He added that the newly appointed Muslim leaders bring valuable grassroots experience, and their inclusion reflects the party’s commitment to giving all communities a voice in governance.

Praising the leadership of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, Nizamuddin said that public trust among minorities has been restored after years of disappointment under the previous government. He pointed to the Rs 840 crore allocated for minority self-employment schemes as a game-changer for thousands of families.

The Congress leaders criticised opposition parties for spreading false propaganda. “Attempts to mislead minorities are being made deliberately. But people can see the truth. This government is focused on secular and inclusive governance,” said Nizamuddin.

The TPCC leaders also highlighted the increase in the Minority Welfare budget to a record Rs 3,591 crore for 2025–26. “This is not just a political statement; it shows real intent to address years of neglect,” said Mujahed Alam Khan.

Listing several initiatives benefiting minorities, the leaders said that Congress was focused on real change, not token gestures. Mohammed Asaduddin dismissed opposition attacks as desperate attempts to damage the image of a government delivering on its promises.

In conclusion, the TPCC Muslim leaders called for unity within the community and urged everyone to support the Congress government’s efforts for justice and equal opportunity. “Under Congress, minorities are not just included, they are being empowered,” said Mohammed Sabir Ali.