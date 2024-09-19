Congress overlooking Telangana CM’s abusive remarks on KCR: Harish Rao to AICC

Hyderabad: The former Cabinet Minister for Telangana, Harish Rao, wrote an open letter to the president of the Indian National Congress Committee (AICC), Mallikarjun Kharge, highlighting the “hypocrisy” of the Congress in “tolerating the abusive language” of Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy towards Bharat Rashtra Samithi president and his predecessor K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR)

In the letter, Harish Rao accuses the Congress party of overlooking Revanth Reddy’s derogatory and inflammatory remarks towards KCR, despite the party’s strong stance against similar incidents from BJP leaders labelling Rahul Gandhi as “terrorist.” He questioned why similar standards are not applied to Revanth Reddy’s behaviour.

Harish Rao further outlines several alleged instances of “misconduct”, including his call for violence against KCR, where Revanth Reddy reportedly stated, “KCR should be pelted with stones and hanged till death.” He also highlights derogatory remarks during public events, as well as his provocations of violence against opposition members, journalists, and even YouTubers.

Subject: The Hypocrisy of Indian National Congress in Encouraging shri @revanth_anumula Abusive & Criminal Language Against Shri @KCRBRSPresident Garu, President, @BRSparty – An Appeal for Stern Disciplinary Action.

Harish Rao said that by letting go of Revanth for his abusive remarks, Kharge is acting like ‘Dritarashtra’ in the Mahabharata, who wilfully ignored his son Dhuryodhana’s cruel actions. He criticised the Congress for “failing” to take disciplinary action against Revanth Reddy, suggesting that this inaction reflects a troubling tolerance for criminal and vulgar behavior.

He further urged Kharge to prove that the Congress party doesn’t hold any double standards by taking stern action against Revanth Reddy. He also forwarded the same letter to Rahul Gandhi and KC Venu Gopal.