Congress plans district reorganisation in Telangana after LS polls

Hyderabad: The Congress government in Telangana is planning to reorganize districts to improve administration and development. Currently, the state has 33 districts, with seven of them having populations under six lakh, leading to concerns about effective governance in these regions.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, the government aims to address the shortcomings of the district setup. The existing district boundaries, allegedly established without thorough groundwork, are being reconsidered to ensure better coordination and resource allocation.

Between 2016 and 2019, the previous government added 23 new districts to the ten for administrative purposes. However, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy criticized this expansion, labeling it unscientific. He plans to establish a judicial commission to review the district reorganisation process.

To streamline governance, the state government is contemplating reducing the number of districts to 25 or 26 from the current 33. This decision may involve political discussions and considerations, as it could impact various constituencies.

Several districts, such as Mulugu, Jayashankar-Bhupalpally, and Sircilla, have populations below six lakh each. The government is exploring options for merging certain districts to optimize resources and improve administrative efficiency.

The government wants to ensure that the reorganisation of districts is carried out meticulously, considering the welfare and interests of all stakeholders.