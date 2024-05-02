Congress playing politics over heinous crime, Amit Shah says in Karnataka

Hubballi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the Congress-led Karnataka government for playing politics in connection with an obscene video involving suspended JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna.

“The Congress is carrying out politics over a heinous crime,” he said.

“They (Congress) think that our (BJP’s) alliance is there with the JD-S and since Revanna’s CD was released, they (Congress) think that BJP could be attacked. I want to make one thing clear. Whoever rapes any women, he will not be with the BJP,” Amit Shah stressed while addressing a public meeting in Hubballi city of Karnataka.

“Listen Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, the Congress is running the government in Karnataka. If action needs to be taken, it should have been done by you (Congress). Until polling in the Vokkaliga belt gets over, you (Congress) didn’t take any action, but carried out politics and allowed him (Prajwal Revanna) to escape,” the Union Home Minister said.

“If you have guts, tell the truth. It is because of you (CM Siddaramaiah), the person who committed a heinous crime escaped,” he added while attacking the Congress.

“Let them (JD-S) be our (BJP’s) ally, but our stand is clear. Stringent punishment should be given to them, whoever is involved in such crimes. There should not be any delay. They (Congress) are carrying out politics in heinous cases such as this,” Amit Shah said.

Asked about the Hubballi student’s murder case, Amit Shah said, “On April 18, Neha Hiremath was murdered. Whose responsibility was it? They (Congress) are claiming it to be a case involving personal matters. You won’t protect the girls who go to educational campuses? Will they be killed? If you are not capable, leave the seat of power. We will ensure security in Karnataka.”

“They did not provide security to girls and women in Karnataka,” he noted.

“In Vidhana Soudha they (Congress) shouted, “Pakistan Zindabad” slogans and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah says he didn’t hear it. If you (CM Siddaramaiah) didn’t hear, repair your ears. We heard it from Delhi. The house of the Congress MLA was burnt,” Amit Shah said while criticising the Congress.

“The Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) is supporting the Congress in Kerala. They can’t ensure development, instead, they will pursue appeasement politics and put Karnataka into danger,” he warned.

He further attacked Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for playing politics on drought.

“The Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister in the state fight with each other internally. The Deputy Chief Minister wants to pull down the CM and the CM is busy protecting his seat. They (Congress) delayed submitting a memorandum and the Model Code of Conduct was implemented and that is why there was a delay,” Amit Shah said.

They (Congress) are lying and making allegations against the BJP now, the Home Minister alleged.

Addressing a public gathering, Amit Shah said: “The people of Karnataka should know the character of the Congress which had joined hands with the SDPI to win the state Assembly election. They (Congress) claimed that the Bengaluru bomb blast was a gas explosion. Shame on them. The NIA probe revealed that it was an act of ‘anti-nationals’.”

“Before Prime Minister Modi, there were 25 national highways built covering 6,000 km. Today, there are 47 national highways of 8,000 km. Five Vande Bharat trains are running from Karnataka,” he added.

“I want to ask Deputy CM Shivakumar, how much did the state get in 10 years of the Congress government rule? From 2004 to 2014, Karnataka was released Rs 1.42 lakh crore. Prime Minister Modi has given Rs 4.98 lakh crore. Apart from this, Rs 2.5 lakh crore was given for infrastructure, Rs 50,000 crore grant for roads, Rs 75,000 crore for Railways and Rs 11,000 crore released for airways,” Amit Shah said.

“For vote bank politics, the Congress is putting Karnataka’s security at risk. The people of Karnataka should decide between Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who ensures the security of the nation, and the other side which feels nothing about bomb blasts for the sake of its vote bank politics,” he added.