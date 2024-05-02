After Amit Shah, PM Modi to campaign for BJP Hyderabad MP candidate

Hyderabad: After Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s participation in a roadshow, PM Narendra Modi is set to address a public meeting in Hyderabad in support of BJP candidate K. Madhavi Latha.

In addition to Hyderabad, PM Modi will also address public meetings in Warangal and Narayanpet districts.

PM Modi to address public meeting in Hyderabad on May 10

On the next Friday, May 10, PM Modi will address public meetings in Hyderabad and Narayanpet.

Furthermore, he will hold public meetings in Warangal’s Vemulawada and Madikonda on Wednesday, May 8.

Amit Shah’s roadshow in Old City of Hyderabad

Yesterday, Amit Shah participated in a roadshow in the Old City area of Hyderabad in support of the BJP candidate.

Speaking during the roadshow, he alleged that the ‘representatives of Razakars’ from Hyderabad sat in the Parliament for the last 40 years.

Also Read Hyderabad metro stations were closed for PM Modi’s roadshow last year

Calling for the “liberation of Hyderabad from Razakars,” Amit Shah, without naming Asaduddin Owaisi, the sitting MP and President of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), said, “For 40 years, the representatives of Razakars sat there (Parliament). But you have an opportunity this time, so elect Madhavi Latha by a huge majority.”

As Telangana prepares to vote for Lok Sabha polls on May 13, the BJP is intensifying its campaign, especially in Hyderabad, aiming to win the seat which has been a stronghold of the AIMIM, remaining undefeated since 1984.