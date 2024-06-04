Congress press conference in New Delhi

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 4th June 2024 8:44 pm IST
New Delhi: BJP workers celebrate the party's lead during the counting of votes for the Lok Sabha elections, at the party office, in New Delhi, Tuesday, June 4, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)
New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a press conference amid the counting of votes for the Lok Sabha elections, at the party headquarters, in New Delhi, Tuesday, June 4, 2024. The party President Mallikarjun Kharge is also seen. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)
New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during a press conference amid the counting of votes for the Lok Sabha elections, at the party headquarters, in New Delhi, Tuesday, June 4, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)
New Delhi: Congress leader Sonia Gandhi during a press conference amid the counting of votes for the Lok Sabha elections, at the party headquarters, in New Delhi, Tuesday, June 4, 2024. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)
New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a press conference amid the counting of votes for the Lok Sabha elections, at the party headquarters, in New Delhi, Tuesday, June 4, 2024. The party President Mallikarjun Kharge is also seen. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)

