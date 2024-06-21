Congress protest over NEET results row

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 21st June 2024 4:45 pm IST
Jammu: J&K Congress President Vikar Rasool Wani with party workers during a protest over the alleged irregularities in NEET-UG 2024 results, in Jammu, Friday, June 21, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai with party workers during a protest over the alleged irregularities in NEET-UG 2024 results, in Lucknow, Friday, June 21, 2024. (PTI Photo/Nand Kumar)
Lucknow: Police personnel detain Congress workers during a protest over the alleged irregularities in NEET-UG 2024 results, in Lucknow, Friday, June 21, 2024. (PTI Photo/Nand Kumar)
New Delhi: Police personnel detain Congress workers protesting over the alleged irregularities in NEET-UG 2024 results, in New Delhi, Friday, June 21, 2024. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Congress leader Devendra Yadav with party workers during a protest over the alleged irregularities in NEET-UG 2024 results, in New Delhi, Friday, June 21, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Patna: Congress workers take part in a protest over the alleged irregularities in NEET-UG 2024 results, in Patna, Friday, June 21, 2024. (PTI Photo)

