Congress protests KCR’s absence from Telangana Assembly

Hyderabad: Ahead of the Telangana Assembly session on Monday, September 7, the Congress held a protest at Hyderabad’s Dharna Chowk on Sunday, September 6, over Bharat Rashtra Samithi president K Chandrashekhar Rao’s prolonged absence from the House.

The protest was led by Telangana Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, Telangana Minority Welfare Minister Mohammed Azharuddin and Telangana IT Minister D Sridhar Babu.

Videos shared on social media showed several Congress workers displaying “Kumbhakarna KCR” posters while marching to the Dharna Chowk.

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Ahead of the Telangana Assembly session on Monday, September 7, the Congress party held a protest at Hyderabad's Dharna Chowk on Sunday, September 6, over Bharat Rashtra Samithi President K Chandrashekhar Rao's absence from the Assembly.



The protest was led by Telangana… pic.twitter.com/fuGdUNV8iP — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) September 6, 2026

Addressing the gathering, Azharuddin questioned the prolonged absence of former Telangana CM KCR from the Assembly, stressing that constitutional responsibilities must be fulfilled with commitment and accountability.

The minister said that if KCR is unable to attend the Assembly session, he must resign as the Leader of the Opposition. The minister stressed that the LoP holds an important position in a parliamentary democracy and has a responsibility to question the government, participate in debates and raise the concerns of the people.

“KCR’s continued absence from the Assembly raises serious questions about his responsibility towards the people who elected him,” Azharuddin said.

Also Read Telangana Congress stages ‘Kumbhakarna’ protest targeting KCR

The minister said that KCR was regular at the Assembly while he was the Chief Minister. “Today, when the people need their representatives to speak for them, the Opposition must be present in the House.”

Government focusing on welfare

Azharuddin said that the Telangana government, led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, is focused on welfare and development in the state. He went on to say that the state government is focusing on the Telangana Rising vision, women’s empowerment, strengthening families, education and the welfare of minorities.

Kumbakarna KCR

On September 4, the Congress held the ‘Kumbhakarna’ protest in Hyderabad targeting KCR over his absence from the Telangana Assembly for 1,000 days since the Grand Old Party came to power in Telangana.

The protest displayed a large poster showing KCR dressed as ‘Kumbhakarna’, likening him to Ravana’s brother in the epic Ramayana, who was cursed to sleep for six months straight.

Starting from the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee head office at the Gandhi Bhavan as part of the party’s celebration of 1,000 days in office, a march was carried out to Gun Park.