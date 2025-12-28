Congress representative of 140 crore Indians: Telangana CM

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday, December 28, said that the Congress is the “representative of 140 crore Indians” and “the wealth that fed the hunger of the poor.”

While commemorating the 141st foundation day of the Indian National Congress, he praised the party, calling it “a history written with the sweat of its workers.” He highlighted the party’s pivotal role in both India’s struggle for independence and its subsequent democratic journey.

The party’s 141st foundation day, celebrating the party’s contribution to India’s independence movement and post1947 nation-building, is being commemorated across Telangana.

TPCC commemorates Congress foundation day

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president, Mahesh Kumar Goud, led the celebrations at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad.

He unfurled the party flag and paid and paid floral tributes to the statues of Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Telangana roads minister Ponnam Prabhakar, minority welfare minister Mohammed Azharuddin and labour minister Vivek Venkart Swamy, along with MLC Dr Balmoor Venkat Narsing Rao, Telangana Planning Commission Vice-Chairman Chinna Reddy, were present.

Addressing party leaders and workers, the TPCC president called Congress one of the oldest political parties in the world. “The Indian National Congress was born out of the determination and sacrifices of great leaders. Its contribution to India’s freedom struggle and post-Independence nation-building is unparalleled,” he said.

Recalling the leadership of India’s first prime minister, the late Jawaharlal Nehru, the TPCC chief said the country’s transformation from an era when even basic manufacturing was absent to becoming a space-faring nation was possible due to the strong foundations laid by Nehru.

He also highlighted the decisive leadership of Indira Gandhi, stating that Pakistan once feared her resolve, unlike the present situation.

Goud credited Indira for nationalising banks to ensure economic resources reached the common people.

He lauded Rajiv Gandhi for introducing modern technology to India, and PV Narasimha Rao for elevating the country through landmark economic reforms.

Taking a dig at the BJP-led Centre, he alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was diluting welfare schemes and removing Mahatma Gandhi’s name from them, which he termed as an affront to the nation’s legacy.