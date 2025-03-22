Congress responsible for Telangana’s water crisis, says KCR

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) chief and former chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Saturday lashed out at the ruling Congress government for the state’s worsening water crisis by allegedly reducing irrigation and drinking water.

Addressing the party cadre at his Erravalli residence, KCR said, “Water once abundant under the BRS rule has now disappeared under the Congress regime. Why has the Kaleshwaram project, which brimmed with water last year, dried up today?” KCR asked.

The BRS chief criticized the Congress for neglecting water management, contrasting it with his government’s initiatives that stabilized agriculture, ensured irrigation, provided free electricity, procured paddy, and introduced schemes like Rythu Bandhu. He said his party’s efforts safeguarded farmers of Telangana for a decade.

“Governments exist to serve people, not to count expenses. Telangana needs irrigation and drinking water, and no government should hesitate to provide them,” he stated.

Loading a sharp attack on the government, KCR claimed the failure of the Mission Bhagiratha welfare scheme that provides drinking water to the state. He asked about the purpose of reversing BRS welfare policies.





