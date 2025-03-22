Overuse of water driving high demand for drinking water: HMWS&SB

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) managing director Ashok Reddy said that the excessive water usage has led to a high demand for drinking water in twin cities, causing groundwater table depletion in Hyderabad.

Speaking at an event held at Durgabai Deshmukh Girls’ Polytechnic College in Vengalrao Nagar on the occasion of World Water Day observed on Saturday, March 22, he stressed the need for conserving rainwater in households.

“Out of the 13 lakh water connections in the city, 42,000 households have been booking water tankers. Notably, 500 households booked 31,000 tankers in just 75 days during peak demand,” he said.

He said 22,000 households have been booking 2.84 lakh water tankers, which is about 90 percent of the total water tankers being booked.

“Several households do not have the facility of soak pits on their premises. If people start having this facility, they do not need to book tankers,” he pointed out, adding the HMWS&SB has been issuing notices to households to get soak pits dug.

A soak pit (also called a soakaway or leach pit) is a simple, underground structure that helps manage wastewater and rainwater by allowing it to slowly seep into the ground. It is typically a covered, porous-walled chamber filled with gravel, stones, or sand, which helps in filtering and dispersing the water into the surrounding soil.

Pointing out that only one-forth of water available in the world is drinking water, Ashok Reddy asked the students to understand how precious this scarcely available natural resource is, and how people need to save it.