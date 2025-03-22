Telangana to receive light to moderate rainfall in next 3 days

Hyderabad: The rain on Friday brought respite from the heat in Telangana and Hyderabad. The thunderstorms also meant that the state was likely to experience light to moderate rainfall in the next three days.

On Friday heavy rains lashed Hyderabad, Adilabad, Nizamabad, and Karimnagar In Kagaznagar, located in the Kumaram Bheem district, strong winds uprooted a large tree in Pochamma Basti, destroying two vehicles.

The India Meteorological Department- Hyderabad (IMD-H) issued a weather alert that a trough persists at an altitude of 1.5 km above sea level, extending from South Chhattisgarh through Telangana and North to South Karnataka.

As a result, light to moderate rainfall is anticipated across Telangana on Saturday and Sunday with winds potentially gusting up to 60 kilometres per hour accompanied by thunder and lightning in some regions.

The IMD has also forecast a slight decrease in temperatures over the coming two days. However, following this brief cool spell, the intensity of the sun is expected to rise once again.

Saturday’s maximum temperature is predicted to reach 38.5 degrees Celsius in Bhadrachalam, while the minimum is expected to settle at 34 degrees in Hanumakonda.