Congress, RJD aim to make Bihar’s Seemanchal den of illegal immigrants: Shah

Purnea: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday alleged that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav were “hell-bent” on making Bihar’s Seemanchal region a “den” of infiltrators, and asserted that the Centre will detect and identify every illegal immigrant, delete their names from electoral rolls and deport them.

Addressing an election rally in Purnea, Shah asserted that the NDA would form the government in Bihar by securing over 160 seats in the 243-member House.

“Half of the state has already shown the door to the Congress-RJD combine,” he claimed, referring to the first phase of the polls held on November 6.

“Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav are hell-bent on turning the Seemanchal region of Bihar into a den of infiltrators… We will detect and identify every illegal immigrant, delete their names from electoral rolls and deport them to their country,” he added.