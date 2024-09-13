Congress rules out by-elections amid MLA defections row

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President B. Mahesh Kumar Goud expressed confidence that there will be no by-elections due to the recent defections of some BRS MLAs to the Congress. He stated that even if by-elections are held, the Congress will secure victory.

Referring to Arikepudi Gandhi, who is technically still a member of the BRS and holds the position of Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), Mahesh Kumar Goud emphasized that the Congress respects the High Court’s ruling on defections but will explore legal alternatives to address the situation. “We will handle party changes according to constitutional guidelines and will welcome leaders who align with our policies and governance,” he said.

Goud criticized the BRS, stating that they have failed to play an effective role in opposition politics. “The people gave BRS zero seats in Parliament, and now their leaders are looking toward us as they have lost confidence in their own leadership,” he added.

Speaking to the media in New Delhi after a meeting with AICC President Mallikarjuna Kharge, Mahesh Goud shared that he had come to seek Kharge’s guidance. Kharge, a seasoned political leader, advised him to strengthen the Congress by including members from all communities.

“We will work on strengthening the party at every level and aim to secure more seats in the upcoming elections,” Goud said. “Our ultimate goal is to make Rahul Gandhi the Prime Minister.”

Addressing questions about cabinet expansion, Goud said the decision rests with the Chief Minister and the party’s high command. He also noted that the appointment of new committees is a common practice after a new TPCC president takes charge, and further decisions will be made in consultation with AICC leaders.