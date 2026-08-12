Congress seeks details of 73L uncollected SIR forms in Telangana

Hyderabad: The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) has asked the state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) to share polling station-wise details of the more than 73 lakh electors whose enumeration forms went uncollected during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), saying no genuine voter should be struck off the rolls without fresh verification.

TPCC Election Commission Co-ordination Committee chairman Pulipati Rajesh Kumar, along with SIR state coordinator Gampa Venugopal, made the request to Chief Electoral Officer C Sudharshan Reddy on Wednesday, August 12.

According to the CEO’s press note issued after the close of the enumeration phase on August 10, as many as 73,39,234 enumeration forms, or 21.70 per cent of the state’s 3,38,26,448 electors, were categorised as uncollectable. Of these, 45,18,961 electors were recorded as permanently shifted, 11,25,546 as absent or untraceable, 9,22,230 as deceased, 6,70,203 as already enrolled elsewhere and 1,02,294 under other categories.

A total of 2,64,87,214 forms, or 78.30 per cent, were digitised.

These electors are set to be left out of the draft electoral roll due to be published on August 17.

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Congress seeks booth-wise data

In a letter to the CEO, Rajesh Kumar said the party was deeply committed to ensuring that no genuine voter was disenfranchised, given that non-submission of the enumeration form carried the risk of eligible electors being omitted from the draft roll.

The party has sought a polling station-wise list of electors whose forms could not be collected or delivered across all Assembly constituencies, the recorded reason in each case, such as house locked, elector shifted or address not traced and the contact details and addresses of these voters so they can be traced and helped to submit their forms.

Rajesh Kumar said the party had made a similar request on July 30 and that the CEO’s office had issued a memo on August 5 directing District Election Officers (DEO) and Electoral Registration Officers (ERO) to furnish the details, but no office had provided the information to the party’s booth-level agents.

The August 5 memo, issued after political parties sought the list of absent, shifted, dead and duplicate electors ahead of the draft publication, directed officials to hold meetings between Booth Level Officers (BLO) and booth-level agents (BLA) after digitisation was completed, explain the status of forms distributed, collected and not received and upload the minutes along with the list of electors concerned.

‘Re-verify before deletion’

The Congress leader said the deletions, along with the electors flagged for anomalies, warranted a deeper examination and re-verification before names were removed. Party representatives, booth-level agents and coordination teams would use the data to trace such electors locally, create awareness and assist them in filing claims during the claims and objections period, he said, adding that genuine voters found in the deleted list would be helped to apply afresh through Form 6.

He assured the Election Commission of the party’s full support and cooperation in ensuring a transparent, inclusive and error-free electoral roll in the state.