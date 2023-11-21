Congress seeped in corruption: BJP chief Nadda

Jaipur: BJP president JP Nadda on Tuesday targeted the Gehlot government in Rajasthan, accusing it of indulging in religious polarisation and corruption.

Addressing an election meeting in Dhod in Sikar district, he also charged that the Congress government has been deceiving farmers.

“Wherever there is Congress, there will be corruption. Wherever there is Congress, there will be loot. Where there is Congress, there will be scams, atrocities, deception and fraud. Whereas in BJP’s rule, there will be development, progress and the country and state will move forward,” he said.

“Today the discussion in Rajasthan is about religious polarisation and making brothers fight against brothers,” he said and asked the public whether the Gehlot government created tensions between Hindus and Muslims.

The BJP leader further said, “Today, Rajasthan is known as a place of corruption. Rajasthan is talked about for atrocities against daughters. The state is talked about for deceiving farmers and for atrocities against Dalit brothers.”

Voting for the assembly elections in the state will be held on November 25 while the counting of votes will take place on December 3.