Congress slams Amit Shah as ‘WMD’ over infiltration talk

Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh and Pawan Khera accuse Amit Shah of spreading misinformation and communalising the infiltration debate.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah

New Delhi: The Congress on Saturday attacked Home Minister Amit Shah over his remarks on “infiltration”, saying he is an “indigenously developed WMD — weapon of mass disinformation”.

Shah on Friday claimed that some political parties were treating infiltrators as a vote bank and questioned why infiltration does not take place along the Gujarat and Rajasthan borders.

Shah made the remarks while delivering a lecture in memory of Dainik Jagran’s former editor-in-chief Narendra Mohan on the topic ‘Infiltration (ghuspaith), demographic change and democracy’.

Jairam Ramesh calls Amit Shah ‘indigenously developed WMD’

Reacting to the remarks, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, “He (Shah) is an indigenously developed WMD – Weapon of Mass Disinformation – as well as a WIMP – Weapon of Intimidatory Mass Polarisation.”

Congress’s media and publicity department head, Pawan Khera also attacked Shah.

“The Minister of Cooperation said the most uncooperative thing on 10th Oct to fan the Hindu-Muslim fire, and polarise voters ahead of the upcoming elections. He pointed to the increasing population of Muslims on X, to insinuate that there is widespread ‘Muslim infiltration’ in India,” Khera said.

“A logical question in this situation is – If the Muslim population has, as he claims, risen ‘due to infiltration’, what exactly was the Minister of Home Affairs doing for the last 11 years?” Khera said.

“He quickly realised that he is also the Home Minister and the boomerang he had aimed at Muslims had turned around and found him. So, his post was immediately deleted,” Khera claimed.

“But that doesn’t delete the truth: Between 2005-2013, Congress governments deported 88,792 Bangladeshi nationals. Under BJP rule, less than 10,000 have been deported in 11 years. Yet, we never boasted and the BJP will never shut up,” Khera said.

Talking of empty vessels making much noise, he added.

