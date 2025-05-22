Congress slams BRS, BJP for politics over Gulzar Houz fire tragedy

Hyderabad: The Congress has criticised the BRS and BJP for using the Gulzar Houz fire tragedy for political gain, calling their actions “insensitive and opportunistic.”

Speaking at a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan on Wednesday, TPCC official spokesperson Syed Nizamuddin said opposition parties were “politicking over corpses” instead of standing with the grieving families.

Seventeen people, including children, lost their lives in the May 19 fire at a commercial building in Gulzar Houz. Nizamuddin said the tragedy should serve as a wake-up call and stressed the need for a public movement focused on fire safety across Telangana.

He praised the swift response of the Congress government led by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, who announced ₹5 lakh ex-gratia for each victim’s family and other forms of support. In contrast, he accused the BRS and BJP of trying to gain political mileage from the incident.

Nizamuddin condemned what he called “shameless attempts” to shift focus from public safety by engaging in blame games. “Instead of helping Hyderabad heal, they are chasing headlines. This is dangerous and unacceptable,” he said.

He reaffirmed the Congress government’s commitment to accountability and safety reforms. The Chief Minister has ordered a full inquiry into the cause of the fire, and a six-member high-level committee has been set up to suggest long-term preventive measures.

“This is not about blame. It’s about fixing the system. Fire safety is not a slogan—it’s a necessity,” Nizamuddin said.

He also urged the launch of fire safety awareness campaigns in homes, schools, apartments, and commercial buildings across the state.