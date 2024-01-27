Congress slams Centre on Indians queuing up for jobs in Israel

The Congress has been attacking the government over its handling of the economy and raising concerns over "increasing" unemployment and price rise.

Congress slams Centre on Indians queuing up for jobs in Israel
Indian workers aspiring to be hired for jobs in Israel line up during a recruitment drive in Lucknow, India, Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)

New Delhi: The Congress on Saturday attacked the government over people reportedly queuing up in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana for jobs in Israel, saying it was a reflection of the “grim unemployment situation” in the country and makes a “mockery” of the claims of a booming economy.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said thousands of young men are queuing up in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, especially for jobs in war-torn Israel as replacements for Palestinian workers.

In a post on X, Ramesh said, “Let us leave aside the ethical, moral and political issues that have gained significance in light of the interim judgment of the International Court of Justice yesterday. Does this not reflect the grim unemployment situation in our own country and does it not make a mockery of claims of a booming job-creating economy?”

The top UN court on Friday stopped short of ordering a ceasefire in Gaza but demanded that Israel try to contain death and damage in its military offensive. South Africa, which brought the case, had asked for the court to order Israel to halt its military operations against Hamas militants.

The court decided not to throw out genocide charges against Israel for its military offensive in Gaza, as part of a preliminary decision in the case.

