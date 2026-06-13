Congress spent Rs 2,216 cr to develop temples in Telangana: Bhatti

Hyderabad: Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Saturday, June 13, said that in the past two and a half years, Congress government has sanctioned Rs 2,216 crore for the development and rejuvenation of temples across the state.

Speaking at the foundation stone laying ceremony for Guddemgutta Sri Satyanarayana Swamy Temple’s development works in Mancherial, the Deputy CM said that the temple will be transformed into a magnificent spiritual destination with an investment of nearly Rs 70 crore.

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He said that after the successful conduct of the Saraswati Pushkaralu, the government has now allocated Rs 1,000 crore for the upcoming Godavari Pushkaralu, to create essential facilities and bathing ghats for devotees.

The government is also paying special attention to the development of temples located along the Godavari river basin and has alloacted Rs 802 crore for the beautification of pilgrimage centres stretching from Basara to Bhadrachalam, Bhatti said.