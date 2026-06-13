Congress spent Rs 2,216 cr to develop temples in Telangana: Bhatti

He said that after the successful conduct of the Saraswati Pushkaralu, the government has now allocated Rs 1,000 crore for the upcoming Godavari Pushkaralu.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published:
Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka
Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka

Hyderabad: Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Saturday, June 13, said that in the past two and a half years, Congress government has sanctioned Rs 2,216 crore for the development and rejuvenation of temples across the state.

Speaking at the foundation stone laying ceremony for Guddemgutta Sri Satyanarayana Swamy Temple’s development works in Mancherial, the Deputy CM said that the temple will be transformed into a magnificent spiritual destination with an investment of nearly Rs 70 crore.

He said that after the successful conduct of the Saraswati Pushkaralu, the government has now allocated Rs 1,000 crore for the upcoming Godavari Pushkaralu, to create essential facilities and bathing ghats for devotees.

Subhan Bakery

The government is also paying special attention to the development of temples located along the Godavari river basin and has alloacted Rs 802 crore for the beautification of pilgrimage centres stretching from Basara to Bhadrachalam, Bhatti said.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button