Congress steps up efforts in Greater Hyderabad ahead of Lok Sabha elections

Hyderabad: In preparation for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the Congress is intensifying its efforts to appeal to voters in Hyderabad. The primary objective for the Congress now is to secure at least three Lok Sabha seats out of the four in Greater Hyderabad: Hyderabad, Malkajgiri, Secunderabad, and Chevella.

It also aims to build momentum for the upcoming GHMC elections in December 2025 and the municipal elections scheduled for early next year in the surrounding areas.

Since assuming office, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has prioritized addressing issues that were neglected or unresolved by the previous BRS government within GHMC limits.

Within a week of taking office, the Chief Minister announced significant projects, including the Musi Riverfront Development, Metro expansion, the proposed creation of a Greater City corporation, a comprehensive master plan, and city development up to the Regional Ring Road (RRR).

Efforts have been accelerated for the Musi Riverfront Development project, with the Chief Minister personally reviewing it four times in just one month. Special attention is also being given to expanding the Metro network, particularly to the Old City and enhancing connectivity to the airport.

The Congress anticipates that these initiatives will translate into electoral success in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, according to party sources.

During the 2023 assembly elections, the BRS secured 16 out of 24 assembly seats in Greater Hyderabad, while the AIMIM and BJP won seven and one seat, respectively. However, the Congress failed to secure any seats within GHMC limits despite winning 64 seats in rural areas.