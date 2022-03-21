Congress sure of return to power in Telangana: Uttam Kumar Reddy

Hyderabad: Uttam Kumar Reddy, MP, participated in the Sarvodaya Sankalp Padayatra in Gajwel constituency in Siddipet district along with Meenakshi Natarajan, Chairperson, AICC Panchayati Raj Sanghatan.

Uttam said land issues of SCs & STs, NREG issues and problems of SHGs would be taken up en route the Padayatra. He said Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had cheated the SCs, STs and all weaker sections of Telangana in all land issues. Capt Uttam alleged that even in NREG works, there was complete politicisation and only TRS MLAs /Sarpanches were being allotted NREG works. He said it is shameful that the TRS government has defaulted on VLR (vaddi leni runalu) dues to 60 lakh members of Women’s SHGs. Capt Uttam said Congress would win the next Assembly elections and form government in Telangana.