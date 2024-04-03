Congress takes disciplinary action against Sanjay Nirupam

Mumbai: The Congress on Wednesday said it has initiated disciplinary action against former MP Sanjay Nirupam for his remarks against the party leadership amid seat-sharing talks with ally Shiv Sena (UBT), and a decision about him will be taken in a day or two.

The Congress has dropped Nirupam’s name from the list of star campaigners, Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole told reporters after attending a meeting of the party’s campaign committee in Mumbai.

Nirupam, however, remained defiant and said he would declare his stand on Thursday.

Taking a dig, he asked Congress not to waste “stationary” as it is facing a financial crisis.

“It should utilise the stationary and energy to save itself, as the party is experiencing a serious financial crisis. The time frame I had given to the party ends today. I will spell out my next course of action tomorrow,” he tweeted.

Speaking to reporters after attending the meeting, Patole said the party has dropped Nirupam’s name from the list of star campaigners and disciplinary action has been initiated against him for his utterances against the party and the state unit leadership.

“A decision will be taken in a day or two,” he added.

A former MP from Mumbai North, Nirupam had hit out at the state leadership of Congress after the Shiv Sena (UBT) led by Uddhav Thackeray declared its candidates for four out of six Lok Sabha seats in Mumbai, including the Mumbai North West seat, which Nirupam is eyeing.

He had also said the Congress leadership shouldn’t allow itself to be arm-twisted by Shiv Sena (UBT).

Accepting the Shiv Sena (UBT’s) decision to unilaterally field candidates in Mumbai amounted to allowing the destruction of Congress, the former Mumbai Congress president had claimed.

Meanwhile, speaking about the alleged dispute among Maha Vikas Aghadi allies in the sharing of seats, Patole said a meeting will be held in the evening to settle the issue.

“Congress wants Sangli, Bhiwandi, and a couple of seats in Mumbai. We will work on getting them,” he said when asked about the MVA meeting.

Patole said Congress wants to contest constituencies based on the merit of respective candidates.

In Wardha too, NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) has roped in a Congressman to contest as Pawar’s camp didn’t find a suitable candidate, he said.

Earlier in the day, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray rejected the demand of some leaders of Congress for “friendly fights” in constituencies under dispute and said, “Either be friends or fight”. ,

Responding to Thackeray’s pointed remarks, Patole said the MVA will resolve the issue of disputed seats today (in the meeting).

He also said the Congress would launch a door-to-door campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.