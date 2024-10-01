Telangana Congress taking up BJP’s ‘bulldozer’: Harish Rao to Rahul Gandhi

Hyderabad: Former minister T Harish Rao has called on Congress MP Rahul Gandhi to advise chief minister A Revanth Reddy to respect the rule of law and adhere to the principles of natural justice regarding the Musi River project.

In a letter sent on Monday, September 30, he accused the Congress government of employing demolition tactics without proper surveys and in defiance of a recent Supreme Court ruling, suggesting they are disregarding established procedural norms.

Shri @RahulGandhi ji,



It is with a heavy heart that I write this letter, not merely in my capacity as a senior leader of the @BRSparty, but more importantly as a concerned citizen of this great nation. I wish to bring to your attention that the Congress government in Telangana… pic.twitter.com/zQV6rMmJrt — Harish Rao Thanneeru (@BRSHarish) September 30, 2024

“The anti-constitutional actions of the Telangana Congress govt, which has trampled humanity and justice under the bulldozer, have now been exposed before the country. Telangana High Court’s observations with respect to the Musi riverfront and HYDRA issues are a stark reminder of this. The bulldozer has become a symbol of your CM Revanth Reddy’s ‘unbridled power,’ continuously undermining civil rights with arrogance,” he said in his letter.

“The bulldozer, which was being used to establish a ‘rule of fear’ under the pretence of the HYDRA and Musi riverfront projects, was targeting the homes of poor and middle class families who have lived in these areas for decades, with all legal documentation in place. This ‘bulldozer policy’ has become the face of the Telangana Congress govt’s cruelty,” he added.

Harish Rao stated that while the BJP has exploited bulldozers against the poor and middle class in states like Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Assam, and Maharashtra, the Congress party seems to be emulating this approach in Telangana.