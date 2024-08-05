Congress to celebrate 30 years of Muslim reservation in Telangana

Hyderabad: The Congress party will celebrate the 30th anniversary of Muslim reservation in undivided Andhra Pradesh with a series of events, culminating in a grand event on August 25.

The first Government Order (GO Ms No 30) for Muslim reservation was issued on August 25, 1994, by Chief Minister Kotla Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy. This move provided reservations for Muslims and 14 other backward classes.

Hyderabad DCC President Mohammed Waliullah Sameer and senior leader Mateen Shareef highlighted the policy’s impact, stating that it has benefited nearly 20 lakh poor Muslims with a 4 percent quota in jobs and education since 2004-05, despite legal challenges.

Sameer praised Mohammed Ali Shabbir, who initiated the drive for Muslim reservation, by establishing the Minorities Welfare Department and introducing a Minority Welfare Budget. The celebration will honor Shabbir’s contributions.

In 2004, Congress President Sonia Gandhi included a promise for 5 percent Muslim reservation in the party’s manifesto. After returning to power, Chief Minister Dr. YS Rajasekhara Reddy and Shabbir Ali introduced a 5 percent reservation through GO Ms No 33, later reduced to 4 percent after legal battles.

The reservation has led to significant advancements in the Muslim community, producing thousands of professionals and enabling political representation in local bodies.

The upcoming celebrations will include grassroots campaigns, media outreach, and a major event on August 25, featuring a documentary, a photo exhibition, and participation from top Congress leaders and Muslim representatives. Further details will be announced soon.