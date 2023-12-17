Congress to hold CWC meeting to strategise for 2024 polls on Dec 21: Sources

New Delhi: The Congress has called a meeting of its working committee on December 21 to deliberate on the strategy for the 2024 general election and chalk out a plan to hit the ground running for its poll campaign to take on the BJP, sources said.

The meeting, which will take place at the All India Congress Committee headquarters, would come two days after the INDIA bloc meeting on December 19 and seat sharing and campaign is likely to be top of the agenda, they said.

The meeting is also likely to discuss the possibility of a yatra that Rahul Gandhi could undertake before the 2024 polls with unemployment and price rise as its main planks.

An east-to-west yatra in hybrid mode, including on-foot, is being mulled by the party and a final decision is expected to be taken soon, the sources said.

Ahead of the Congress Working Committee meeting, the 4th meeting of the leaders of INDIA parties will be held at 3 pm on December 19 in New Delhi.

Evolving a “core positive agenda”, seat sharing and a programme to hold joint rallies are among the main challenges before the opposition INDIA bloc that will be taken up at its next meeting.

The parties intend to move forward with the unity theme — “Main Nahin, Hum” (We, Not Me) — as a counter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the meeting, a senior leader of the Congress said.

The CWC meeting will also analyse the recent assembly poll results in which it was defeated in the Hindi heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan while winning and forming the government in Telangana.

The party also lost the polls in Mizoram. It would deliberate on the reasons for the defeat and the way forward for the 2024 polls.