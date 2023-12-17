‘Mehngaai-nomics’: Kharge slams govt over rise in prices of essential commodities

Congress has been attacking the govt over its handling of the economy and raising concerns over 'increasing' unemployment and price rise.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 17th December 2023 11:40 am IST
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge (File Photo/ANI)

New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday hit out at the Centre over the rise in prices of essential commodities during the Modi government’s tenure and wondered what kind of “developed India” is this.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

In a post on X, Kharge shared a video montage comparing the 2014 prices of essential items such as milk, onion, tomatoes, and sugar with their current prices to highlight inflation.

“Mehngaai-nomics. What kind of ‘viksit Bharat’ is this’? Where the BJP has mastered looting,” the Congress chief said in his post in Hindi.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Parliament security breach: Kharge seeks Shah’s statement

The Congress has been attacking the government over its handling of the economy and raising concerns over “increasing” unemployment and price rise.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 17th December 2023 11:40 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button