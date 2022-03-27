Congress to launch a series of protests against power hike

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president Revanth Reddy has asked fellow Congressmen to participate in a series of protests starting from March 30 to April 7 regarding the recent fuel and power hike.

Speaking to reporters in Gandhi Bhavan on Saturday, he said that both the central and state governments are increasing the burden of the common man.

Blaming the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) for its policies, Revanth Reddy said that “the disaster” in the electricity sector led to losses in for discom companies resulting in the state government increasing tariffs.

“With this power hike, the TRS government is burdening citizens to the tune of Rs 12,000 crore,” Revanth Reddy said.

Attacking the BJP-led central government, he said that the power and fuel hike was kept in wraps and was revealed only after the recently concluded Assembly elections.

“It was only to avoid an impact on elections. GDP in BJP’s dictionary is increasing Gas, Diesel and Petrol prices,” he added.

The protest time-table