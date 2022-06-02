Congress to lose status of principal opposition party in 2024: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said that the Congress will lose the status of principal opposition party in the next parliamentary election.

“It will be difficult for the Congress party to retain the status of principal opposition party in the next parliamentary election in 2024. In my own assessment, they (Congress) will come down to around 30 to 35 seats in 2024,” Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Addressing a press conference at Assam state BJP office in Guwahati, the Assam Chief Minister said that the Congress party has now become weakened, completely weakened political establishment.

“Today if you see the relationship between the Congress and states, if you look at Rajasthan, today the state of Rajasthan has become kind of a railway station to accommodate the refugees, means all the four Rajya Sabha seats in Rajasthan have been allocated to certain Congress leaders who can’t win elections,” Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

He further said, “Congress leadership has always considered or has treated all the states in India with a lot of content. Rahul Gandhi used to say that the country is a union of states, not civilization, if it is so, then why you have supplied all Rajya Sabha candidates from Delhi to Jaipur or from Delhi to some other places, you can send one or two, but entire lot.”

“So these are certain things the Congress party is acting on desperation. That is why, I am of the view that these are the occasion, signal you can pick up that the Congress is now under blackmail or under threat from the leadership surrounding the Gandhi family. They are now saying that if you don’t give then we will quit. They are the position of strength that once the Congress or Gandhi family used to enjoy, but now that is not there. They have become weakened, completely weakened political establishment,” Himanta Biswa Sarma said.