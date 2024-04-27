Congress to stage protest against ‘paltry’ drought relief given by Centre

Shivakumar said Karnataka had only sought 50 per cent of the estimated loss of Rs 35,000 crore, but the Centre has agreed to release only a fraction of that.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 27th April 2024 8:42 pm IST
Karnataka DyCM, DK Shivakumar
Karnataka DyCM, DK Shivakumar- X

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Saturday said the Congress will stage a demonstration on April 28 here against the ‘paltry’ drought relief given by the Centre to the state.

Shivakumar, who is also Congress state president, said against the demand for Rs 18,172 crore to mitigate drought in the state, the Centre has sanctioned only Rs 3,454 crore.

Also Read
Polling booth attacked, EVM set ablaze in Karnataka’s Chamarajanagar

The union government has announced a very paltry sum of relief, which will be grossly insufficient to provide drought relief to farmers, he told mediapersons here.

MS Education Academy

“In this regard, we have decided to stage a protest near the Gandhi statue at Vidhana Soudha. We will also continue our legal battle for more drought relief. We are not seeking alms, this is our right,” he noted.

Shivakumar said Karnataka had only sought 50 per cent of the estimated loss of Rs 35,000 crore, but the Centre has agreed to release only a fraction of that.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 27th April 2024 8:42 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bangalore updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button