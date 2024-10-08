Congress will form government on its own in Haryana: Hooda

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 8th October 2024 11:20 am IST
Bihar Former Chief Minister Bhupinder Hooda
Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Hooda- IANS

Chandigarh: Senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Tuesday asserted that his party is going to form the government on its own in Haryana, where trends showed the BJP crossing the halfway mark.

Speaking to reporters in Rohtak, former chief minister Hooda said the Congress “will get a majority”.

Asked whether his party will require any support for forming the government, he reiterated that the Congress will form the government on its own.

“The credit will go to Rahul Gandhi ji, Mallikarjun Kharge ji, Priyanka Gandhi ji, and other leaders,” he said.

Real credit goes to the people of Haryana, he further added.

According to the latest trends on the Election Commission website, BJP was ahead on 49 seats, more than the majority mark in the 90-member Assembly, while Congress was leading in 35 seats, Independents in 5, BSP and INLD was ahead in one seat each.

