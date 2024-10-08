Live: Congress crosses magic number in J-K; tight contest in Haryana

The trends from the counting of votes on Tuesday showed the Congress crossed the magic number of 46 in Jammu and Kashmir. However, the tight contest between Congress and BJP continues in Haryana

The Congress was ahead on 41 seats, and the BJP on 44 in Haryana.

In Jammu and Kashmir, the Congress-National Conference alliance is leading on 49 seats whereas, BJP and PDP are ahead in 24 and 3 seats respectively.

Party Leading + Won Congress+ 41 BJP 44 INLD+ 3 Others 2 Haryana

Party Leading + Won Congress+NC 49 BJP 24 PDP 3 Others 14 Jammu and Kashmir

The counting of votes began at 8 am with postal ballots being opened first. The counting of votes polled through EVMs will start half an hour later.

These are early trends and the final results may vary widely.