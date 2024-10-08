Live: Congress crosses magic number in J-K; tight contest in Haryana

The Congress was ahead on 53 seats, and the BJP on 30 in Haryana.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 8th October 2024 9:43 am IST
Congress
The trends from the counting of votes on Tuesday showed the Congress crossed the magic number of 46 in Jammu and Kashmir. However, the tight contest between Congress and BJP continues in Haryana

The Congress was ahead on 41 seats, and the BJP on 44 in Haryana.

In Jammu and Kashmir, the Congress-National Conference alliance is leading on 49 seats whereas, BJP and PDP are ahead in 24 and 3 seats respectively.

PartyLeading + Won
Congress+41
BJP44
INLD+3
Others2
Haryana
PartyLeading + Won
Congress+NC49
BJP24
PDP3
Others14
Jammu and Kashmir

The counting of votes began at 8 am with postal ballots being opened first. The counting of votes polled through EVMs will start half an hour later.

These are early trends and the final results may vary widely.

