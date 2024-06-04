Congress wins Secunderabad Cantonment Assembly constituency

Hyderabad: Congress candidate Narayan Sri Ganesh secured the Secunderabad Cantonment Assembly in the by-election held for the seat after sitting MLA and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) legislator Lasya Nanditha died in a road accident mere months after the election.

After the death of its MLA, the BRS fielded Nanditha’s sister G Nivedita for the by-poll.

The Congress Ganesh leader received 53,651 and won by a margin of 13,206 votes. He was followed by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Dr Vamsha Tilak T N, with 40,445 votes, while G Nivedita came third with 34,462 votes.

G Lasya Nanditha died in a road accident on the Outer Ring Road in Patancheru on February 23. She was travelling with her driver and a gunman. The 37-year-old had entered politics after the demise of her father, Sayaanna, a popular leader in the Secunderabad Cantonment.

This win takes the tally of MLAs of the Congress party, including those who defected from the BRS, which now stand with a total of 64 MLAs in the state Assembly.