Telangana Lok Sabha results LIVE: BJP leading in 8, Congress 8, AIMIM 1

The counting of votes polled in the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections began at 8 am at 34 centres.

The counting of postal ballots and votes cast in EVMs began at 8 am in all constituencies. Postal ballots would be counted in separate halls.

09:59 am: BJP’s Dharmapuri Arvind leading in Nizamabad by 19300 votes

09:57 am: Congress’ lead crosses 1 lakh votes in Nalgonda

09:39 am: Congress leading in Nalgonda by 26188 votes

09:36 am: Congress’ Raghuram Reddy leading by 26000 votes in Khammam by the end of the second round

09:30 am: BJP Medak candidate Raghunandan Rao leading by around 800 votes by the end of the first round

09:17 am: BJP’s Madhavi Latha leading over AIMIM’s Asaduddin Owaisi in Yakutpura

09:10 am: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi leading over BJP’s Madhavi Latha in Hyderabad seat

09:05 am: By the end of the first round, Congress’ Vamshi Krishna leading in Peddapalli by 816 votes

09:04 am: Visuals from a counting centre in Hyderabad. Counting of votes through EVM to begin shortly here.

Visuals from a counting centre in Hyderabad. Counting of votes through EVM to begin shortly here.

09:03 am: Congress leading in Khammam by 19935 votes

09:00 am: By the end of the first round, BJP leading in Adilabad by 605 votes

08:59 am: BJP leading in Zahirabad by 217 votes

08:58 am: BJP leading in Bhongir by 127 votes

08:54 am: By the end of the first round, BJP’s Eatala Rajender leading by 6330 votes in Malkajgiri

08:47 am: Congress’ Kadiyam Kavya leading in Warangal

08:46 am: Congress’ Vamshi Krishna leading in Peddapalli by 816 votes

08:38 am: BJP’s DK Aruna leading in Mahabubnagar, BJP’s Eatala Rajender leading in Malkajgiri

08:37 am: BJP’s Bandi Sanjay Kumar leading in Karimnagar, Congress’ Raghuram Reddy leading in Khammam

08:28 am: Union Minister & BJP’s Telangana President G Kishan Reddy says, “PM Narendra Modi will take oath in the second week of this month with the blessings of the people…” He says, “People from all over the world are watching our Lok Sabha elections. I have full faith that with the blessings of 140 crore people of India, Narendra Modi ji will become the Prime Minister for the third time…We will win double-digit seats in Telangana…”

#WATCH | Union Minister & BJP's Telangana President G Kishan Reddy says, "PM Narendra Modi will take oath in the second week of this month with the blessings of the people…"



He says, "People from all over the world are watching our Lok Sabha elections. I have full faith that… pic.twitter.com/2a3r4wxlW8 — ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2024

08:11 am: The counting of votes for the Lok Sabha polls 2024 begins. The fate of candidates on 542 of the 543 Parliamentary seats is being decided today. BJP won the Surat seat unopposed.

Counting of votes for the #LokSabhaElections2024 begins.



The fate of candidates on 542 of the 543 Parliamentary seats is being decided today. BJP won the Surat seat unopposed. pic.twitter.com/qfuRFSn4xi — ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2024

07:50 am: “Inspite of all discrepancies, Hindus and Muslims (voters) have been fantastic. They have come to support BJP, Modi and me,” says BJP candidate from Hyderabad Lok Sabha Madhavi Latha said ahead of counting of votes.